Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 240.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 37,721 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.