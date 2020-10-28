Research Analysts Set Expectations for Equinox Gold Cp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold Cp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQX opened at $11.72 on Monday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the third quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.