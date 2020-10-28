Reviewing Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) and Varex Imaging (OTCMKTS:VREX)

Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) and Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Pathways and Varex Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A Varex Imaging -2.89% 4.93% 2.09%

Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varex Imaging has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Varex Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Varex Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Pathways and Varex Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Varex Imaging $780.60 million 0.67 $15.50 million $1.30 10.35

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Pathways.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clean Energy Pathways and Varex Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 N/A Varex Imaging 0 3 1 0 2.25

Varex Imaging has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 110.04%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Clean Energy Pathways on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clean Energy Pathways Company Profile

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, oncology, cardiac, surgery, dental, and computer-aided detection. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, and image-processing software for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security, cargo screening at ports and borders, and nondestructive examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

