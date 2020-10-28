Reviewing Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) and FreightCar America (NYSE:RAIL)

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) and Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of FreightCar America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kelso Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of FreightCar America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FreightCar America and Kelso Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FreightCar America $229.96 million 0.09 -$75.18 million ($4.48) -0.37 Kelso Technologies $20.55 million 1.29 $3.33 million N/A N/A

Kelso Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FreightCar America.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FreightCar America and Kelso Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FreightCar America 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kelso Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

FreightCar America presently has a consensus price target of $2.35, indicating a potential upside of 43.29%. Given FreightCar America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FreightCar America is more favorable than Kelso Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FreightCar America and Kelso Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FreightCar America -69.29% -54.13% -22.59% Kelso Technologies 18.57% 30.03% 25.10%

Risk & Volatility

FreightCar America has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelso Technologies has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kelso Technologies beats FreightCar America on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars. It also provides coal cars, bulk commodity cars, coil steel cars, and boxcars; and woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, intermodal doublestack railcars, and articulated bulk container railcars. In addition, the company sells used railcars; leases and rebuilds railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. It also exports its manufactured railcars to Latin America and the Middle East. The company's customers primarily include railroads, shippers, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc., designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities. It offers pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car, and ball valves; one-bolt manway and related equipment; emergency response equipment for hazmat first responders; and no spill locomotive fueling equipment, as well as other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services. The company also offers rail tank car market indicators; and active suspension control systems for no road vehicles. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

