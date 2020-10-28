Reviewing Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) and Envela (NYSE:ELA)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) and Envela (NYSE:ELA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tiffany & Co. and Envela, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiffany & Co. 0 16 2 0 2.11 Envela 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $129.92, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Tiffany & Co.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tiffany & Co. is more favorable than Envela.

Profitability

This table compares Tiffany & Co. and Envela’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiffany & Co. 6.72% 8.43% 4.09% Envela 3.91% 30.50% 13.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiffany & Co. and Envela’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiffany & Co. $4.42 billion 3.54 $541.10 million $4.59 28.08 Envela $82.03 million 1.42 $2.78 million N/A N/A

Tiffany & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Envela.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Tiffany & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Envela shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tiffany & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Envela shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tiffany & Co. beats Envela on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 124 stores in the Americas, 91 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 58 stores in Japan, 48 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components. The company also buys and sells various forms of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium precious metals products, including United States and other government coins, private mint medallions, art bars, and trade unit bars; and numismatic items, such as rare coins, currency, medals, tokens, and other collectibles. In addition, it buys and sells scrap gold; and repairs jewelry and watches. As of December 31, 2018, the company marketed its products and services through five retail locations under various banners, including Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange, as well as through CGDEinc.com, DGSE.com, and USBullionExchange.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as DGSE Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Envela Corporation in December 2019. Envela Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

