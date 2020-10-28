Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Raised to $54.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $41,716.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,716.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,294.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

