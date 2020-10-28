ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Price Down 8.5%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. 582,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 801,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 109.54% and a negative net margin of 282.04%. On average, research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 375,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.91% of ReWalk Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

