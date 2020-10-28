Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.00

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

In related news, major shareholder Handok, Inc. bought 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $937,500.

Rezolute Company Profile (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; and RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

