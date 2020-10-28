Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Investec downgraded Rightmove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

