Royal Bank of Canada Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $98.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.53 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

