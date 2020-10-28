Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

