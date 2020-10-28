Rupee One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Rupee has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $99,382.97 and $10.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003189 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,813,700 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

