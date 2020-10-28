Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.33. 854,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,313,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUTH. Stephens raised shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $394.28 million, a P/E ratio of -188.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 million. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 81,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

