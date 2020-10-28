Saia (SAIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $151.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

