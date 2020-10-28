salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,690,050,000 after purchasing an additional 497,240 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $227.77 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.90, for a total value of $2,893,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,953,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,088,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $382,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,328 shares of company stock valued at $175,046,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

