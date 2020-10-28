Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

SAND opened at $8.21 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,442,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 402,433 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,038,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 274,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,457,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

