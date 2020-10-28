Sanofi (SNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

