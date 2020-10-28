SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €142.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €142.00 ($167.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.86 ($161.02).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €96.95 ($114.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €124.98. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.50.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

