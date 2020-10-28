SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €148.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €136.86 ($161.02).

SAP stock opened at €96.95 ($114.06) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €124.98. SAP has a 12-month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

