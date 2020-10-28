SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €148.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €148.00 ($174.12) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.86 ($161.02).

Shares of SAP opened at €96.95 ($114.06) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €124.98. SAP has a 52-week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

