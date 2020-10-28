SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €159.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €159.00 ($187.06) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €136.86 ($161.02).

SAP opened at €96.95 ($114.06) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €132.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €124.98. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

