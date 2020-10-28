Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.79.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.48. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,375. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 138,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,929,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

