SB Financial Group (SBFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBFG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

