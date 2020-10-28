Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at B. Riley

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its price target dropped by B. Riley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 147.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SALT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

NYSE SALT opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 24.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.