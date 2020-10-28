Scorpio Tankers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,508 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,284% compared to the average daily volume of 687 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 291,022 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 156,588 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

