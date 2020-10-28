Scotiabank Comments on Yara International ASA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YARIY. ValuEngine cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

