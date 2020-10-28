Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Seagen has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Seagen stock opened at $196.92 on Wednesday. Seagen has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average is $164.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.41 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,973,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,002,584. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.
