Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Seagen has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $196.92 on Wednesday. Seagen has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average is $164.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.41 and a beta of 1.13.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,973,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,002,584. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

