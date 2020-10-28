Select Medical (SEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Select Medical stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

