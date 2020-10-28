Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $3.22. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 1,962 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 218,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $528,034.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,572.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,061,490 shares of company stock worth $18,332,395. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair lowered Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). As a group, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 43.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

