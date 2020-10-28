SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading Down 16%

Shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) fell 16% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.47. 734,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 282,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.54. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 253.67% and a negative net margin of 4,476.44%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SenesTech, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

