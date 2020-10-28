Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Down 5.9%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. 2,035,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,494,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 506,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.