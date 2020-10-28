ShipChain (SHIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32,111.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 81.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $32,111.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00031644 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.62 or 0.04144464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00247330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.