Short Interest in ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Grows By 316.7%

ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZTY opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. ARYZTA AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Get ARYZTA AG/ADR alerts:

Separately, AlphaValue cut shares of ARYZTA AG/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ARYZTA AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYZTA AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.