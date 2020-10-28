Short Interest in Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Increases By 300.0%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of BRBMF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Big Rock Brewery has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $21.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, Rock Creek cider series, ready-to-drink beverages, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Traditional Ale, Grasshopper Wheat Ale, Craft Canadian Style Lager, Warthog Ale, Pilsner, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Honey Brown Lager, Session IPA, Citradelic Single Hop American IPA, Rhine Stone Cowboy Lagered Ale, Lambic Style Peche, Alberta Genuine Draft Lager, and Rock Creek Cider names.

