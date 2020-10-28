Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Rises By 1,046.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 1,046.2% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NYSE MUJ opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 1,261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,899 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

