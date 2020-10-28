Short Interest in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Increases By 200.0%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NASDAQ DUSA opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 131,769 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

