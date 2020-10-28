Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Increases By 664.8%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 664.8% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ENG opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

