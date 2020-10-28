Short Interest in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Decreases By 63.7%

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the September 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.20. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EYEG. ValuEngine raised EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.