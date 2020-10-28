Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Grows By 902.5%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 902.5% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FPXI opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $60.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

