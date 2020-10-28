Short Interest in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Grows By 148.0%

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.66% of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

