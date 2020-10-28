Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Expands By 200.0%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFBL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

