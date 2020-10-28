Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Drops By 67.2%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular sold 225,000 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,357,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,616.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,128 shares of company stock worth $18,394. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Insignia Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

