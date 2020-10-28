Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Increases By 429.2%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 429.2% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

