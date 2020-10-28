Short Interest in Mail Ru Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Decreases By 63.5%

Mail Ru Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the September 30th total of 925,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 224.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLRYY opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Mail Ru Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mail Ru Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Mail Ru Group Company Profile

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and E-commerce, Search and Other Services. It operates Pochta Mail.ru, an email service; Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Poisk Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

