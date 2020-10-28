Short Interest in Mail Ru Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Decreases By 63.5%

Mail Ru Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the September 30th total of 925,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 224.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLRYY opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Mail Ru Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mail Ru Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and E-commerce, Search and Other Services. It operates Pochta Mail.ru, an email service; Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Poisk Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

