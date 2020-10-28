Short Interest in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Declines By 63.7%

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the September 30th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

MYO opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Myomo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

