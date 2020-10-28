Short Interest in Nippon Shokubai Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSHY) Expands By 300.0%

Nippon Shokubai Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Nippon Shokubai stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94. Nippon Shokubai has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

Nippon Shokubai Company Profile

Nippon Shokubai Co, Ltd. provides ethylene oxide, acrylic, superabsorbents, performance chemicals, and catalyst and green energy materials. It operates through three segments: Basic Chemicals, Functional Chemicals, and Environment and Catalysts. The Basic Chemicals segment offers acrylic acids, acrylates, ethylene oxides, ethylene glycols, ethanolamine, secondary alcohol ethoxylates, and glycol ether.

