Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rises By 1,066.7%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

