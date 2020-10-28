Short Interest in SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) Declines By 63.7%

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the September 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SAEXQ opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $800,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.48. SAExploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company's seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

