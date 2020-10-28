Short Interest in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Expands By 1,116.7%

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 1,116.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:DWFI opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

