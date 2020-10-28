Short Interest in SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Rises By 1,125.0%

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

